Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Given A -3.45% drop From High?

During the recent session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s traded shares were 2.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $114.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.32% or $1.5. The 52-week high for the TSM share is $118.85, that puts it down -3.45 from that peak though still a striking 29.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $81.21. The company’s market capitalization is $595.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.77 million shares over the past three months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) registered a 1.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.32% in intraday trading to $114.89, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.02%, and it has moved by 14.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.27%. The short interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) is 16.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) shares have gone up 20.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 19.11% against 19.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.51 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.6 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.23%. While earnings are projected to return 19.03% in 2024, the next five years will return 4.30% per annum.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is 2.19, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders