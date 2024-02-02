Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) Given A -96.64% drop From High?

During the last session, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.33% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the ADVM share is $2.34, that puts it down -96.64 from that peak though still a striking 48.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $120.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.11K shares over the past three months.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) registered a 13.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.33% in intraday trading to $1.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.96%, and it has moved by 43.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.77%. The short interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) is 1.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.44 day(s) to cover.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) shares have gone down -43.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.23% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.90%. While earnings are projected to return 20.22% in 2024.

ADVM Dividends

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc insiders own 1.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.07%, with the float percentage being 67.31%. Commodore Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 9.90% of all shares), a total value of $15.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.76 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 6.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $4.23 million.