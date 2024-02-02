Can Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 155.33% YTD?

During the last session, Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)’s traded shares were 38.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.68% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the MINM share is $14.00, that puts it down -178.33 from that peak though still a striking 88.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $9.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.39 million shares over the past three months.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Minim Inc (MINM) registered a 22.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.68% in intraday trading to $5.03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 125.56%, and it has moved by 164.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.19%. The short interest in Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) is 75810.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

Minim Inc (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Minim Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Minim Inc (MINM) shares have gone up 45.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.82% against 35.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.5 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.3 million and $12.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.30% and then drop by -10.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.07%.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Minim Inc insiders own 121.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.65%, with the float percentage being -7.85%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27881.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 27881.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value.