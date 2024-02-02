Boom Or Bust? Where Will Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.94% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the BDTX share is $6.85, that puts it down -60.8 from that peak though still a striking 71.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $219.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 486.04K shares over the past three months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) registered a 10.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.94% in intraday trading to $4.26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 49.47%, and it has moved by 46.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.00%. The short interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) is 3.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.11 day(s) to cover.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) shares have gone up 22.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.43% against 11.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -81.31%. While earnings are projected to return 21.27% in 2024.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc insiders own 2.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.98%, with the float percentage being 89.29%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.14 million shares (or 15.77% of all shares), a total value of $41.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.45 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 8.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 million.