Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ: BFRI)’s -27.15% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s traded shares were 7.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.60% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the BFRI share is $18.60, that puts it down -1590.91 from that peak though still a striking -15.45% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31140.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 47.68K shares over the past three months.

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) registered a -17.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.60% in intraday trading to $1.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.15%, and it has moved by -59.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.53%. The short interest in Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) is 31180.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biofrontera Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) shares have gone down -90.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.68% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.00% this quarter and then jump 86.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.44 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.81 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.14 million and $8.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.60% and then jump by 46.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -2671.67% in 2024.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

Biofrontera Inc insiders own 37.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.84%, with the float percentage being 23.88%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 10954.0 shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $12158.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4622.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5130.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 6047.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6712.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4907.0, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $5446.0.