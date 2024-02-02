Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) Has Been Falling -16.23% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares were 9.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.95% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $1.21, that puts it down -202.5 from that peak though still a striking 5.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $174.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.64 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) registered a 4.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.95% in intraday trading to $0.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.51%, and it has moved by -15.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.64%. The short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is 36.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.29 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 81.97% in 2024.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.04%, with the float percentage being 9.04%. Verition Fund Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.34 million shares (or 2.60% of all shares), a total value of $6.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.35 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 11.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.89 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $1.69 million.