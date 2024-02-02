ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI)’s 11.02% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.10% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the ASPI share is $2.65, that puts it up 6.03 from that peak though still a striking 90.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $137.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 314.82K shares over the past three months.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) registered a 15.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.10% in intraday trading to $2.82, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.02%, and it has moved by 62.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.77%. The short interest in ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ASP Isotopes Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) shares have gone up 100.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -166.67% against -4.20.

ASPI Dividends

ASP Isotopes Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders

ASP Isotopes Inc insiders own 49.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.63%, with the float percentage being 1.24%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 1.28% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55218.0 shares, is of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $31352.0.