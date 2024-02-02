As The Stock Rises By 2.06% Year-To-Date, Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the recent session, Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX)’s traded shares were 3.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $152.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.93% or $4.34. The 52-week high for the CVX share is $174.39, that puts it down -14.56 from that peak though still a striking 8.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $139.62. The company’s market capitalization is $286.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.42 million shares over the past three months.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Chevron Corp. (CVX) registered a 2.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.93% in intraday trading to $152.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.07%, and it has moved by -0.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.16%. The short interest in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) is 43.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.39 day(s) to cover.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chevron Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chevron Corp. (CVX) shares have gone down -4.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.12% against -10.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.42%. While earnings are projected to return -1.28% in 2024, the next five years will return -5.00% per annum.

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Chevron Corp. is 6.43, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders