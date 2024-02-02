Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Shares Have Been Up About 1.05% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the last session, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s traded shares were 37.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $141.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the GOOGL share is $153.78, that puts it down -8.94 from that peak though still a striking 37.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1766.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 28.02 million shares over the past three months.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $141.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.05%, and it has moved by 2.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.82%. The short interest in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is 48.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alphabet Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) shares have gone up 9.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.52% against 21.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.20% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.61 billion as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 32 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.94 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.79 billion and $74.6 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.60% and then jump by 11.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.56%. While earnings are projected to return 16.51% in 2024, the next five years will return 19.05% per annum.

GOOGL Dividends

Alphabet Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 23 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Major holders