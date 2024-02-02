After A -9.76% Drop In The Last Week, Does Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BZUN) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BZUN share is $8.62, that puts it down -288.29 from that peak though still a striking 14.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.90. The company’s market capitalization is $124.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 641.45K shares over the past three months.

Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $2.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.76%, and it has moved by -15.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.83%. The short interest in Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) is 2.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.19 day(s) to cover.

Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $396.05 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $302.58 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $364.27 million and $262.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.70% and then jump by 15.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -32.75% in 2024, the next five years will return 3.46% per annum.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Baozun Inc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.15%, with the float percentage being 31.15%. Nuveen Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.93 million shares (or 5.31% of all shares), a total value of $11.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.99 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 3.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 2.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $4.67 million.