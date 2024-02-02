A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BFRG)

During the last session, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s traded shares were 2.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.34% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the BFRG share is $9.50, that puts it down -127.27 from that peak though still a striking 43.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.36. The company’s market capitalization is $25.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) registered a -14.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.34% in intraday trading to $4.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.95%, and it has moved by 39.34% in 30 days. The short interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) is 68520.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BFRG Dividends

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s Major holders

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc insiders own 54.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.91%, with the float percentage being 1.98%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5022.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $17878.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1186.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4222.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1600.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5696.0 market value.