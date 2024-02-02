A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX), As It Continued To Rise 24.38% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s traded shares were 4.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.03% or $3.51. The 52-week high for the PTGX share is $30.10, that puts it down -5.54 from that peak though still a striking 53.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.18. The company’s market capitalization is $1.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 742.38K shares over the past three months.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) registered a 14.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.03% in intraday trading to $28.52, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.22%, and it has moved by 21.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 114.60%. The short interest in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) is 2.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) shares have gone up 53.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.85% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 104.30% this quarter and then jump 4.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.44%. While earnings are projected to return 22.58% in 2024.

PTGX Dividends

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s Major holders

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.78%, with the float percentage being 103.66%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.42 million shares (or 9.41% of all shares), a total value of $149.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $138.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $45.82 million.