Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM)’s 6.69% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s traded shares were 10.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.15% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the ZIM share is $25.12, that puts it down -67.47 from that peak though still a striking 57.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.24 million shares over the past three months.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) registered a 1.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.15% in intraday trading to $15.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.69%, and it has moved by 51.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.87%. The short interest in Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) is 26.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) shares have gone down -0.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -113.95% against -9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -137.50% this quarter and then drop -66.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -58.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.28 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.31 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.19 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -41.70% and then drop by -4.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -159.76% in 2024.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is 6.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 42.67 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd insiders own 20.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.66%, with the float percentage being 23.52%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.69 million shares (or 2.24% of all shares), a total value of $33.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) shares are Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $8.22 million.