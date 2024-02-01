Will Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.07% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SOVO share is $22.73, that puts it down -2.99 from that peak though still a striking 42.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.74. The company’s market capitalization is $2.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 963.77K shares over the past three months.

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) trade information

Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) registered a 0.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.07% in intraday trading to $22.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.25%, and it has moved by 0.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.72%. The short interest in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) is 12.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.48 day(s) to cover.

Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sovos Brands Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) shares have gone up 24.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.33% against 11.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $262.69 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $278.71 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $262.1 million and $233.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.20% and then jump by 19.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 25.10% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

SOVO Dividends

Sovos Brands Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s Major holders

Sovos Brands Inc insiders own 4.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.18%, with the float percentage being 110.33%. Advent International LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.61 million shares (or 42.05% of all shares), a total value of $833.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.64 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $110.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $27.76 million.