Will Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 9.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $128.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.00% or -$2.62. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $187.39, that puts it down -46.17 from that peak though still a striking 63.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.43. The company’s market capitalization is $30.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.30 million shares over the past three months.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) registered a -2.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.00% in intraday trading to $128.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.65%, and it has moved by -26.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 128.28%. The short interest in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is 16.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coinbase Global Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares have gone up 36.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.07% against 6.20.

While earnings are projected to return 93.74% in 2024.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders