Why Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE: LNC) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.57% or -$0.98. The 52-week high for the LNC share is $36.50, that puts it down -37.89 from that peak though still a striking 30.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.50. The company’s market capitalization is $4.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) trade information

Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) registered a -3.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.57% in intraday trading to $26.47, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.07%, and it has moved by -3.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.29%. The short interest in Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) is 3.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lincoln National Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) shares have gone down -5.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 197.51% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.20% this quarter and then drop -5.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.42 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.52 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.68 billion and $4.66 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.60% and then drop by -2.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 197.48% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.90% per annum.

LNC Dividends

Lincoln National Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lincoln National Corp. is 1.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC)’s Major holders

Lincoln National Corp. insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.61%, with the float percentage being 77.23%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 635 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.43 million shares (or 12.63% of all shares), a total value of $551.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $284.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $185.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.29 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $136.16 million.