What Will NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRBO) Be Like After It Jumps -29.47% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s traded shares were 38.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 79.51% or $2.6. The 52-week high for the NRBO share is $7.60, that puts it down -29.47 from that peak though still a striking 50.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.89. The company’s market capitalization is $28.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31420.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 34.39K shares over the past three months.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRBO) registered a 79.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 79.51% in intraday trading to $5.87, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 88.15%, and it has moved by 42.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.12%. The short interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 19140.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRBO) shares have gone up 33.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.96% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 70.48%. While earnings are projected to return 94.96% in 2024.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 38.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.58%, with the float percentage being 2.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42220.0 shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $18454.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23869.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10433.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRBO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1984.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $867.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2846.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1459.0.