What To Expect As Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) Delivers An -11.39% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.65% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the OCGN share is $1.40, that puts it down -159.26 from that peak though still a striking 37.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $137.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.60 million shares over the past three months.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) registered a -2.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.65% in intraday trading to $0.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.90%, and it has moved by -6.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.71%. The short interest in Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 25.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.19 day(s) to cover.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ocugen Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ocugen Inc (OCGN) shares have gone down -11.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.05% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.63%. While earnings are projected to return 25.44% in 2024.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Ocugen Inc insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.94%, with the float percentage being 13.13%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.81 million shares (or 4.60% of all shares), a total value of $6.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.08 million shares, is of Luminus Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ocugen Inc (OCGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.06 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $1.66 million.