We Just Learned Something New! After Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR)’s 2.64% Gain This Week

During the recent session, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $81.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.86% or $1.49. The 52-week high for the IR share is $80.85, that puts it up 0.61 from that peak though still a striking 36.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.84. The company’s market capitalization is $32.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.41 million shares over the past three months.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) trade information

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) registered a 1.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.86% in intraday trading to $81.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.64%, and it has moved by 6.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.26%. The short interest in Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) is 4.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.29 day(s) to cover.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ingersoll-Rand Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) shares have gone up 24.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.61% against 8.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 71.44%. While earnings are projected to return 21.74% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.62% per annum.

IR Dividends

Ingersoll-Rand Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ingersoll-Rand Inc is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR)’s Major holders

Ingersoll-Rand Inc insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.76%, with the float percentage being 97.94%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,065 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.52 million shares (or 11.26% of all shares), a total value of $2.98 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.87 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $825.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.91 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $712.85 million.