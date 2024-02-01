We Just Learned Something New! After Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR)’s 31.25% Gain This Week

During the last session, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s traded shares were 2.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.80% or -$0.79. The 52-week high for the BTDR share is $14.75, that puts it down -80.1 from that peak though still a striking 66.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.77. The company’s market capitalization is $910.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) registered a -8.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.80% in intraday trading to $8.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.25%, and it has moved by -16.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.79%. The short interest in Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) shares have gone down -19.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.15% against 9.00.

While earnings are projected to return -129.63% in 2024.

BTDR Dividends

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s Major holders

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co insiders own 59.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.13%, with the float percentage being 32.18%. SC China Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.04 million shares (or 3.63% of all shares), a total value of $45.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.28 million shares, is of Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 89725.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $1.22 million.