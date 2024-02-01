We Just Learned Something New About Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) This Week With Its 18.61% Gain

During the last session, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s traded shares were 7.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.05% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the HSCS share is $3.95, that puts it down -2533.33 from that peak though still a striking 26.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $1.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.49 million shares over the past three months.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) registered a 11.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.05% in intraday trading to $0.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.61%, and it has moved by -12.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.63%. The short interest in Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) is 2.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.44 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 68.75% in 2024.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Heart Test Laboratories Inc insiders own 16.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.18%, with the float percentage being 1.41%. Tradition Wealth Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.36% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s that is approximately 1.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.