We Just Learned Something New About Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) This Week With Its -22.53% Loss

During the last session, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.46% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GETR share is $0.81, that puts it down -224.0 from that peak though still a striking 44.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $23.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.15 million shares over the past three months.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Getaround Inc. (GETR) registered a -3.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.46% in intraday trading to $0.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.53%, and it has moved by 6.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.12%. The short interest in Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) is 0.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

Getaround Inc. (GETR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.48 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 41.30% in 2024.

GETR Dividends

Getaround Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders

Getaround Inc. insiders own 14.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.83%, with the float percentage being 39.57%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.52 million shares (or 82.52% of all shares), a total value of $7.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.9 million shares, is of Braemar Energy Ventures III, LP’s that is approximately 14.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Getaround Inc. (GETR) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.