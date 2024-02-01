UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Investing Potential Is $29.28

During the recent session, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.09% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the UBS share is $31.40, that puts it down -7.24 from that peak though still a striking 39.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.76. The company’s market capitalization is $94.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.32 million shares over the past three months.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

UBS Group AG (UBS) registered a -2.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.09% in intraday trading to $29.28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.36%, and it has moved by -3.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.23%. The short interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is 16.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.57 day(s) to cover.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UBS Group AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UBS Group AG (UBS) shares have gone up 36.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -65.33% against 8.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.53 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.10%. While earnings are projected to return -52.35% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.12% per annum.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UBS Group AG is 0.59, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

UBS Group AG insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.60%, with the float percentage being 58.62%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,046 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 155.34 million shares (or 4.49% of all shares), a total value of $3.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 117.31 million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 3.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.19 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UBS Group AG (UBS) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 80.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.63 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.73 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $1.07 billion.