TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) Declined -2.71% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $65.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the TTE share is $69.63, that puts it down -5.92 from that peak though still a striking 16.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.94. The company’s market capitalization is $157.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 million shares over the past three months.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE) trade information

TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $65.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.28%, and it has moved by -2.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.96%. The short interest in TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE) is 6.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.9 day(s) to cover.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TotalEnergies SE ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) shares have gone up 12.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.34% against -21.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.60% this quarter and then drop -19.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.5 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.64 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.23%. While earnings are projected to return -30.30% in 2024, the next five years will return -7.10% per annum.

TTE Dividends

TotalEnergies SE ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TotalEnergies SE ADR is 3.19, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE)’s Major holders

TotalEnergies SE ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.90%, with the float percentage being 6.90%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 830 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.46 million shares (or 0.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.31 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $709.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 12.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $772.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.06 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $464.46 million.