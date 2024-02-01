The Time Is Right To Purchase Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN)

During the last session, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s traded shares were 13.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.32% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the AGEN share is $2.66, that puts it down -297.01 from that peak though still a striking 20.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $254.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.70 million shares over the past three months.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Agenus Inc (AGEN) registered a 5.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.32% in intraday trading to $0.67, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.78%, and it has moved by -19.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.34%. The short interest in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 41.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agenus Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agenus Inc (AGEN) shares have gone down -54.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.23% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.66%. While earnings are projected to return 16.93% in 2024.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Agenus Inc insiders own 0.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.64%, with the float percentage being 56.09%. Deep Track Capital, Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 30.0 million shares (or 7.90% of all shares), a total value of $48.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $43.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agenus Inc (AGEN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 12.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.35 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $14.95 million.