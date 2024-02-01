The Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Stock Jumped 11.72% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s traded shares were 6.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.22% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SLDP share is $3.86, that puts it down -138.27 from that peak though still a striking 32.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $289.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.50 million shares over the past three months.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) registered a -1.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.22% in intraday trading to $1.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.90%, and it has moved by 11.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.69%. The short interest in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) is 12.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Solid Power Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Solid Power Inc (SLDP) shares have gone down -43.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -640.00% against 18.00.

While earnings are projected to return -668.00% in 2024.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders