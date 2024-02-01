The Future Belongs To Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s traded shares were 8.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.47% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the IREN share is $9.69, that puts it down -147.19 from that peak though still a striking 55.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.73. The company’s market capitalization is $260.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.73 million shares over the past three months.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) registered a -9.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.47% in intraday trading to $3.92, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.00%, and it has moved by -45.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.56%. The short interest in Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) is 2.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.44 day(s) to cover.

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iris Energy Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) shares have gone down -37.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.77% against -3.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.18 million and $13.47 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 102.48% in 2024.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Iris Energy Ltd insiders own 22.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.36%, with the float percentage being 27.46%. Platinum Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 2.61 million shares (or 3.91% of all shares), a total value of $10.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.3 million shares, is of Regal Partners Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF owns about 0.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.56 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $2.21 million.