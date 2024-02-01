The Future Belongs To Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.64% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the ASB share is $24.21, that puts it down -17.13 from that peak though still a striking 30.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.47. The company’s market capitalization is $3.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB) trade information

Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) registered a -1.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.64% in intraday trading to $20.67, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.55%, and it has moved by -4.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.79%. The short interest in Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB) is 3.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Associated Banc-Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) shares have gone up 12.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.17% against -4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.20% this quarter and then drop -7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $324.93 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $330.81 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $326.08 million and $332.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.40% and then drop by -0.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.80%. While earnings are projected to return -7.20% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

ASB Dividends

Associated Banc-Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Associated Banc-Corp. is 0.89, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE:ASB)’s Major holders

Associated Banc-Corp. insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.96%, with the float percentage being 85.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 372 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 18.91 million shares (or 12.53% of all shares), a total value of $383.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.45 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $313.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 4.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.64 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $94.18 million.