The Current Price For Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $379.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.58% or $33.14. The 52-week high for the RACE share is $372.42, that puts it up 1.75 from that peak though still a striking 34.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $249.23. The company’s market capitalization is $68.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 346.84K shares over the past three months.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) trade information

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) registered a 9.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.58% in intraday trading to $379.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.04%, and it has moved by 12.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.83%. The short interest in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.26 day(s) to cover.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ferrari N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ferrari N.V. (RACE) shares have gone up 20.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.82% against 18.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.70% this quarter and then jump 11.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.63 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.72 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.48 billion and $1.5 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.60% and then jump by 14.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.93%. While earnings are projected to return 8.83% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.21% per annum.

RACE Dividends

Ferrari N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ferrari N.V. is 2.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)’s Major holders

Ferrari N.V. insiders own 33.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.59%, with the float percentage being 58.44%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,085 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.21 million shares (or 3.90% of all shares), a total value of $2.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ferrari N.V. (RACE) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $831.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.47 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $804.87 million.