The Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Stock Dropped -37.59% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares were 8.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.38% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the BTBT share is $5.27, that puts it down -99.62 from that peak though still a striking 63.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $224.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.02 million shares over the past three months.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) registered a -6.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.38% in intraday trading to $2.64, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.88%, and it has moved by -37.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.33%. The short interest in Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 17.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bit Digital Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) shares have gone down -39.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.33% against 9.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -83.26%. While earnings are projected to return 86.07% in 2024.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital Inc insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.37%, with the float percentage being 39.61%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.36 million shares (or 6.50% of all shares), a total value of $21.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 4.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 2.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $3.91 million.