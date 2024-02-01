TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF)’s traded shares were 18.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.17% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the WULF share is $4.04, that puts it down -141.92 from that peak though still a striking 67.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $402.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.92 million shares over the past three months.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) registered a -11.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.17% in intraday trading to $1.67, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.97%, and it has moved by -30.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.58%. The short interest in TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) is 38.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TeraWulf Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TeraWulf Inc (WULF) shares have gone down -39.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.54% against 11.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.73%. While earnings are projected to return 56.09% in 2024.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

TeraWulf Inc insiders own 40.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.12%, with the float percentage being 35.69%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.83 million shares (or 3.81% of all shares), a total value of $15.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TeraWulf Inc (WULF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $2.84 million.