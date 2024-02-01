Target Corp (NYSE: TGT): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Target Corp (NYSE:TGT)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $141.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $2.01. The 52-week high for the TGT share is $181.70, that puts it down -28.78 from that peak though still a striking 27.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $102.93. The company’s market capitalization is $65.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.41 million shares over the past three months.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) trade information

Target Corp (TGT) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.45% in intraday trading to $141.09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.77%, and it has moved by -1.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.04%. The short interest in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is 8.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.47%. While earnings are projected to return 38.73% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.27% per annum.

TGT Dividends

Target Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Target Corp is 4.29, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT)’s Major holders

Target Corp insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.19%, with the float percentage being 80.34%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,288 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 43.83 million shares (or 9.49% of all shares), a total value of $5.78 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.09 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Target Corp (TGT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 14.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.9 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.99 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.45 billion.