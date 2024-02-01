Should GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Revive After A -19.04% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s traded shares were 1.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.35% or -$0.77. The 52-week high for the GCT share is $26.45, that puts it down -19.04 from that peak though still a striking 78.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.79. The company’s market capitalization is $900.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) registered a -3.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.35% in intraday trading to $22.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.16%, and it has moved by 21.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 297.50%. The short interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is 2.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GigaCloud Technology Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) shares have gone up 146.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 195.00% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 5,900.00% this quarter and then jump 27.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $224.15 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $210.2 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 241.67% in 2024.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

GigaCloud Technology Inc insiders own 38.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.69%, with the float percentage being 43.66%. Boston Partners is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 67688.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17953.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17909.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.