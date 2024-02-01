Should Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) Revive After A -23.9% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.61% or -$2.4. The 52-week high for the BXP share is $79.42, that puts it down -23.9 from that peak though still a striking 27.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.18. The company’s market capitalization is $10.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) trade information

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) registered a -3.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.61% in intraday trading to $64.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.35%, and it has moved by -11.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.01%. The short interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is 6.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.84 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boston Properties, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) shares have gone down -4.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -1.79% against -5.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.03%. While earnings are projected to return 113.52% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

BXP Dividends

Boston Properties, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 23 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Boston Properties, Inc. is 3.98, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s Major holders

Boston Properties, Inc. insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.78%, with the float percentage being 105.99%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 800 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.38 million shares (or 14.90% of all shares), a total value of $1.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.4 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 6.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $418.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.41 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $253.71 million.