Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s traded shares were 1.94 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.67% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the SGMT share is $20.71, that puts it down -118.46 from that peak though still a striking 77.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $202.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 937.26K shares over the past three months.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) registered a -8.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.67% in intraday trading to $9.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -41.59%, and it has moved by 74.91% in 30 days. The short interest in Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.03 day(s) to cover.

SGMT Dividends

Sagimet Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s Major holders

Sagimet Biosciences Inc insiders own 13.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.67%, with the float percentage being 58.54%. Fidelity Growth Company Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Aug 30, 2023, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 2.97% of all shares), a total value of $7.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund’s that is approximately 1.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jul 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.44 million.