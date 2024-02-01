Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN)

During the recent session, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the EURN share is $18.50, that puts it down -4.34 from that peak though still a striking 20.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.07. The company’s market capitalization is $3.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Euronav NV (EURN) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $17.73, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.51%, and it has moved by 0.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.28%. The short interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is 3.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Euronav NV has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Euronav NV (EURN) shares have gone up 9.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.32% against -9.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 151.56%. While earnings are projected to return -58.24% in 2024, the next five years will return -13.00% per annum.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Euronav NV is 1.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Euronav NV insiders own 66.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.74%, with the float percentage being 70.38%. Norges Bank Investment Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 2.49% of all shares), a total value of $93.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.43 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $67.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Euronav NV (EURN) shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio owns about 2.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.64 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $27.11 million.