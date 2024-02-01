Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI)’s Stock Is Up 60.64% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the last session, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s traded shares were 8.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.32. The 52-week high for the RGTI share is $3.43, that puts it down -176.61 from that peak though still a striking 70.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $181.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.48 million shares over the past three months.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.76%, and it has moved by 25.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.64%. The short interest in Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) is 9.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rigetti Computing Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) shares have gone down -61.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.21% against 12.70.

While earnings are projected to return 39.05% in 2024.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Rigetti Computing Inc insiders own 5.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.80%, with the float percentage being 43.01%. Deer Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.58 million shares (or 16.23% of all shares), a total value of $25.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.29 million shares, is of EDBI Pte Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.94 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $2.28 million.