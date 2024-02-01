Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Has Dropped -71.67% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares were 127.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.30% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the PLUG share is $18.88, that puts it down -324.27 from that peak though still a striking 49.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 70.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 43.75 million shares over the past three months.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) registered a 19.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.30% in intraday trading to $4.45, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.06%, and it has moved by -1.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.67%. The short interest in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 158.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.84 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plug Power Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plug Power Inc (PLUG) shares have gone down -65.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.20% against 17.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.50% this quarter and then jump 17.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $248.74 million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250.43 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $220.74 million and $210.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.70% and then jump by 19.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.73%. While earnings are projected to return -24.53% in 2024.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Plug Power Inc insiders own 9.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.23%, with the float percentage being 62.43%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 724 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 54.36 million shares (or 9.03% of all shares), a total value of $564.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $507.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plug Power Inc (PLUG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.2 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $86.28 million.