Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Is Down -23.66% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares were 29.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.66% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the OPEN share is $5.41, that puts it down -58.19 from that peak though still a striking 67.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $2.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.70 million shares over the past three months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) registered a -3.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.66% in intraday trading to $3.42, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.21%, and it has moved by -23.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.22%. The short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) is 74.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.14 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Opendoor Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares have gone down -35.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.52% against 9.00.

While earnings are projected to return 71.98% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.20% per annum.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders