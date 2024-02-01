One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT)

During the last session, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares were 1.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.31% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the PCT share is $11.89, that puts it down -203.32 from that peak though still a striking 39.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.38. The company’s market capitalization is $643.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.27 million shares over the past three months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) registered a -5.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.31% in intraday trading to $3.92, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.99%, and it has moved by -3.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.43%. The short interest in PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) is 37.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.12 day(s) to cover.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PureCycle Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) shares have gone down -65.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.81% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -400.00% this quarter and then drop -18.80% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $180k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.64 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -38.11% in 2024.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

PureCycle Technologies Inc insiders own 22.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.52%, with the float percentage being 84.21%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.19 million shares (or 17.80% of all shares), a total value of $312.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $133.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.38 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $36.13 million.