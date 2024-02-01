Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Is Up 10.91% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -3.04% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s traded shares were 1.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.52% or -$1.38. The 52-week high for the OCSL share is $21.64, that puts it down -9.29 from that peak though still a striking 10.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 657.60K shares over the past three months.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) trade information

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) registered a -6.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.52% in intraday trading to $19.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.87%, and it has moved by -2.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.72%. The short interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is 3.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.47 day(s) to cover.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) shares have gone down -2.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.39% against 11.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.28%. While earnings are projected to return -0.80% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

OCSL Dividends

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 2.19, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s Major holders

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation insiders own 2.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.38%, with the float percentage being 39.49%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.85 million shares (or 2.40% of all shares), a total value of $35.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.52 million shares, is of Bruni J V & Co /CO’s that is approximately 1.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $5.84 million.