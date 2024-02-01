Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s traded shares were 2.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. The 52-week high for the NUTX share is $1.79, that puts it down -1276.92 from that peak though still a striking 7.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $96.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) registered a 1.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.01% in intraday trading to $0.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.41%, and it has moved by -27.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.08%. The short interest in Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) is 2.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.3 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.01%. While earnings are projected to return 97.01% in 2024.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Nutex Health Inc insiders own 42.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.73%, with the float percentage being 8.26%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 12.8 million shares (or 1.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.