Now Is The Time To Buy Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK)

During the last session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s traded shares were 2.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.43% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the NAK share is $0.43, that puts it down -79.17 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $124.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 million shares over the past three months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) registered a -4.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.43% in intraday trading to $0.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.69%, and it has moved by -24.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.38%. The short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 7.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares have gone down -18.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 7.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.89%. While earnings are projected to return 19.10% in 2024.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders own 1.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.49%, with the float percentage being 11.73%. Kopernik Global Investors, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.07 million shares (or 6.05% of all shares), a total value of $7.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.77 million shares, is of Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 18.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $0.26 million.