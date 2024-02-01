Now Is A Good Time To Buy Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN)

During the recent session, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $96.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.70% or $2.55. The 52-week high for the WYNN share is $117.86, that puts it down -21.53 from that peak though still a striking 15.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $81.65. The company’s market capitalization is $10.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 million shares over the past three months.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) registered a 2.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.70% in intraday trading to $96.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.59%, and it has moved by 2.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.43%. The short interest in Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) is 5.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wynn Resorts Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) shares have gone down -7.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 171.59% against 22.00.

While earnings are projected to return 172.67% in 2024.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wynn Resorts Ltd. is 0.78, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Wynn Resorts Ltd. insiders own 15.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.42%, with the float percentage being 77.06%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 759 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.22 million shares (or 9.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $734.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $317.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $263.74 million.