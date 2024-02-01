Now Is A Good Time To Buy Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC)

During the recent session, Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $87.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.17% or $5.11. The 52-week high for the THC share is $86.50, that puts it up 1.54 from that peak though still a striking 43.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.76. The company’s market capitalization is $8.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC) trade information

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) registered a 6.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.17% in intraday trading to $87.85, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.27%, and it has moved by 15.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.15%. The short interest in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC) is 3.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.33 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenet Healthcare Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) shares have gone up 18.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.68% against 12.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 173.10% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -15.94% in 2024, the next five years will return 3.61% per annum.

THC Dividends

Tenet Healthcare Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC)’s Major holders