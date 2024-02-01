Now Is A Good Time To Buy SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)

During the recent session, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.54% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the SLG share is $50.11, that puts it down -13.22 from that peak though still a striking 56.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) trade information

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) registered a -1.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.54% in intraday trading to $44.26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.77%, and it has moved by -3.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.56%. The short interest in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is 13.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.86 day(s) to cover.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SL Green Realty Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) shares have gone up 20.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.32% against -5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 94.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.3 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $160.47 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $235.57 million and $185.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -31.10% and then drop by -13.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 85.12% in 2024, the next five years will return -10.84% per annum.

SLG Dividends

SL Green Realty Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 17 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SL Green Realty Corp. is 3.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s Major holders

SL Green Realty Corp. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.26%, with the float percentage being 92.62%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 417 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.56 million shares (or 17.96% of all shares), a total value of $347.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.26 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 15.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $308.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $160.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 million, or about 4.21% of the stock, which is worth about $102.32 million.