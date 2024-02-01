Now Is A Good Time To Buy SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES)

During the last session, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s traded shares were 3.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.69% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the LAES share is $28.50, that puts it down -1354.08 from that peak though still a striking 53.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $29.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.24 million shares over the past three months.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) registered a 7.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.69% in intraday trading to $1.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.26%, and it has moved by 53.13% in 30 days. The short interest in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

LAES Dividends

SEALSQ Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s Major holders

SEALSQ Corp insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.22%, with the float percentage being 1.22%. Optiver Holding B.v. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5225.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $77957.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1928.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $28765.0.