Now Is A Good Time To Buy Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCRM)

During the recent session, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SCRM)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.03. The 52-week high for the SCRM share is $11.07, that puts it down -4.24 from that peak though still a striking 9.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.59. The company’s market capitalization is $995.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 532.49K shares over the past three months.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SCRM) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.09%, and it has moved by 0.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.20%. The short interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SCRM) is 8780.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

SCRM Dividends

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SCRM)’s Major holders

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.95%, with the float percentage being 87.95%. First Trust Capital Management L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.02 million shares (or 9.36% of all shares), a total value of $72.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.01 million shares, is of Aristeia Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $61.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 6.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.04 million, or about 4.06% of the stock, which is worth about $31.42 million.