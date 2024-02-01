Now Is A Good Time To Buy Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB)

During the recent session, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.01% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the ONB share is $18.16, that puts it down -13.71 from that peak though still a striking 26.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.66. The company’s market capitalization is $4.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.03 million shares over the past three months.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) trade information

Old National Bancorp (ONB) registered a -3.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.01% in intraday trading to $15.97, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.53%, and it has moved by -6.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.72%. The short interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is 9.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.41 day(s) to cover.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Old National Bancorp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Old National Bancorp (ONB) shares have gone down -4.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.27% against -4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.40% this quarter and then drop -18.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $439.87 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $442.18 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $452.17 million and $447.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.70% and then drop by -1.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.74%. While earnings are projected to return -10.97% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

ONB Dividends

Old National Bancorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 23 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Old National Bancorp is 0.57, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s Major holders

Old National Bancorp insiders own 0.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.97%, with the float percentage being 84.70%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 414 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 34.66 million shares (or 11.84% of all shares), a total value of $550.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $496.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Old National Bancorp (ONB) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 16.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $268.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.14 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $145.22 million.