Now Is A Good Time To Buy Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY)

During the last session, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY)’s traded shares were 14.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.28% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NBY share is $2.62, that puts it down -1441.18 from that peak though still a striking 17.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) registered a 5.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.28% in intraday trading to $0.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.00%, and it has moved by -15.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.73%. The short interest in Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) shares have gone down -76.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.85% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.50% this quarter and then jump 74.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.61 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.87 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.64 million and $3.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.90% and then jump by 20.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.67%. While earnings are projected to return 77.13% in 2024.

NBY Dividends

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 2.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.95%, with the float percentage being 4.05%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44923.0 shares (or 1.07% of all shares), a total value of $33791.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11193.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8419.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 9912.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7455.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3965.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $2576.0.